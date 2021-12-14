A former contestant on Britain’s Got Talent who participated on the show 12 times has died.

David Watson, 62, of Altrincham, Cheshire, died on Thursday after competing on the show 12 times.

David’s impersonations of Tony Blair, William Hague, and David Blunkett originally aired on the ITV show in 2008.

He was also claimed to be close buddies with Michael Le Vell from Coronation Street.

“We are profoundly saddened to hear the news of David J Watson’s passing,” said a tweet from Britain’s Got Talent’s official account.

“David was a beloved member of the #BGT family, bringing joy and heart to the show year after year.” All of his friends and family have our sympathy.” Ant and Dec, who also shared the tweet, paid tribute to David.

“I’m really sorry to hear this,” they said. Every year, we looked forward to visiting David and seeing what he would make for us. He will be missed by all of us at #BGT. Our hearts go out to his friends and family.”

The show’s fans have also expressed their sympathy.

“It’s personalities like David who create #BGT,” nortyneil commented. “Some laughed at him, most laughed with him, what a light that’s gone out, he made so many smile, I hope he’s up there smiling down on us, R.I.P.”

“Awww no way!” exclaimed xx jinx. David embodied the spirit of Britain’s Got Talent! His countless auditions will live on in the memory of such a funny man. “My heartfelt condolences to his family.” said mezzie71titch: “Sorry to hear this news; we were looking forward to seeing what he’d come up with next to keep us entertained. Best regards to his family.”