A former breeding dog with “two massive hernias” motivates a Liverpool lecturer to raise over $10,000.

A Liverpool lecturer was inspired by a puppy to sing, raising a large sum of money for local animal rescue centers in the process.

Flo, a former breeding dog, was initially presented to Dr. John Walliss when she was in terrible health.

The two met through John’s co-run Facebook page for ‘Wechons,’ which are a hybrid between a West Highland White Terrier and a Bichon Frise.

Flo’s caregivers were doubtful if she would live much longer at the moment.

Flo died after multiple surgery and just when it appeared she was on the mend.

” She had two big hernias, but it was impossible to operate on her because she also had an enlarged heart and pneumonic lungs,” John, from Ellesmere Port, told TeamDogs.

“Her fosterers brought her to the Westie Walk, and it truly moved me how, despite her difficult life, she looked to be having a good time.

“I was particularly moved by how she was surrounded by other dogs that were adored, despite the fact that she had only ever been used for breeding and had never known that sort of love.”

Now, the senior lecturer in Criminology utilizes his musical abilities to generate funds and help other canines in similar situations to Flo, raising almost £10,000.

When John isn’t writing about executions in nineteenth-century England, he can be seen playing his guitar at various Cheshire settings.

The money he gets from performances goes to Ark Angels and Many Tears Animal Rescue, two organizations he found about through his Facebook group and decided to aid.

“I was deeply moved by Flo and her story, and it’s devastating to see the faces and hear the stories of some of the dogs cared for by rescue organizations,” he said.

“I often tell people that I prefer dogs over people, but I’m only half serious. Knowing that I’m helping dogs gives me a sense of purpose while I’m hunting down engagements with venues and performing in front of small groups.”

Dr. Walliss, who appeared in a Nirvana tribute video. “The summary has come to an end.”