A former bank in the town center is slated to be renovated.

After receiving consent from municipal officers, a former bank in Wirral town centre will be converted into flats.

Six one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment will be built in the former HSBC building in Liscard, Wallasey.

Wirral Council received an application from Manchester-based HS Property Group in July of this year.

After a standoff at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, a man was apprehended and a pistol was discovered.

The closure of HSBC’s Wallasey branch was announced in the summer of 2020, citing a drop in customer numbers and an increase in online banking as reasons.

The structure has sat vacant since then, but it could soon be home to at least seven individuals spread across three stories and a basement.

The project has been built as a “vehicle free development,” with HS Property Group stating in the design and access statement, “We cannot add any new spaces because the property has no land available for parking.”

“In order to promote sustainable travel choices, national policy advice emphasizes minimizing the number of parking linked with development.”

“A cycle store has been established for residents on the ground level of the building.”

“As previously stated, the property is in a very sustainable location with numerous bus stations placed quite close to the site, therefore a car-free development is regarded appropriate in this area.”

The exterior of the building will remain the same, according to the application, with the exception of a tiny extension on the second floor at the back of the structure.

On October 22, Wirral Council accepted the plans, stressing that construction must commence within the next three years.

A representative from HS Property Group has been contacted for comment.