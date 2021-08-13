A former Arizona cop drags his pet dog behind his truck, and the incident is captured on camera.

Investigators stated Wednesday that a former officer with the Mesa Police Department in Arizona has been arrested after he was seen on camera pulling a dog behind his truck.

According to court filings, officers were dispatched to a residence on Colt Road after receiving information that a dog had been abused. According to AZ Family, the authorities visited with the property manager, who stated that he had seen a truck pulling a dog behind it.

The management then showed the officers surveillance footage in which a large pickup truck was seen driving south on Colt Road with the brown canine trailing behind it. The manager can also be seen attempting to flag down the vehicle on the street in the video.

The police went to a nearby animal shelter as part of the inquiry and was told that a man named Spencer Allen had walked in claiming to have spotted an injured dog on the street. He stated that the dog had been hit by a car and that he wanted it put to sleep.

Allen entered the shelter carrying the dog by the collar, according to the shelter manager. The dog was dripping with blood, and the skin on its back legs had been totally pulled off. The manager informed Allen that the dog required medical attention and that it could not be euthanized since it might have an owner. The accused then left with the dog, claiming that he was taking it to a veterinarian hospital.

Investigators then went to the veterinary hospital, where they were informed that a man had brought in an injured dog and requested that it be put down.

Allen said that the dog was a stray and that it “should just be euthanized,” according to the document. The accused was “exceptionally calm and cool for someone who had brought in a dog so severely damaged,” according to the staff.

During emergency surgery, it was discovered that the dog’s abdominal cavity had been perforated, resulting in a collapsed lung. According to News 12, the dog had to be euthanized.

The culprit was arrested and questioned, during which time he admitted to the crime. The dog was his pet, he told the officers. The man was apprehended and put into the Pinal County Jail on accusations of animal cruelty.