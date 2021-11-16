A former Air Force pilot has been charged with threatening the governor of Connecticut over COVID patients in nursing homes.

After posting a threatening reply to a tweet from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on October 23, 2021, Jonathan Wright of Waterford, an Air Force veteran who served for eight years, was charged with second-degree menacing. The tweet said, “You are filth living on borrowed time.” “President Trump is well aware of what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were institutionalized. Everything is known, and you’ll meet your maker via a noose and a trap door. Treason=DEATH.” Wright claims he was joking and that he had no intention of injuring Lamont or anyone else. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, he was enraged by an online allegation that persons infected with COVID-19 were being placed in nursing homes.

When authorities spoke with Wright on October 28, according to local television station WVIT, he admitted to writing the tweet. He also purportedly claimed that he had heard that nursing homes profited from patients dying of COVID-19 in their care, citing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s investigations as proof.

Wright does not have an attorney, according to the newspaper The NewsTimes. Investigators discovered similar posts on his Twitter account before to the October 23 post, according to reports.

Wright agreed to a phone interview with the Associated Press. He clarified that he meant Lamont should face criminal charges in the court system for his alleged offenses. If found guilty, Lamont should face the death penalty.

"I just said something dumb, and it's being exaggerated to the point of absurdity. I had no malice in my heart, "Wright stated. "The governor's death was something I didn't want to happen. Is it clear that I'm going to do it after that (tweet)? People don't go around with nooses and a trap door hanging from their necks. This is a dreadful situation."

Wright was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on November 29 after posting $30,000 bail.

