A footballer from the Premier League has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

After a lady was allegedly assaulted in the Sussex town, a Brighton and Hove Albion footballer was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Following the alleged incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Brighton club, Sussex Police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested.

A player was later implicated in the probe, according to the Premier League club.

“Two men have been detained after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton in the early hours of Wednesday,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said. Both a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and are currently in police custody.” Officers are providing specialized assistance to the woman, according to the spokeswoman.

“Brighton and Hove Albion is aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged wrongdoing,” a spokeswoman for the club stated. The club is unable to speak further at this time because the situation is undergoing legal proceedings.”