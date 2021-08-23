A football-obsessed Border Collie is among the seven canines looking for a home.

Dogs Trust Merseyside now has over 25 dogs in critical need of affection and rehoming, with fresh pets arriving every day.

During the lockdown, families throughout the country welcomed pets into their homes.

Unfortunately, now that regulations have been relaxed, more dogs are being placed in rescue centers, which means they are at capacity faster than before.

Can you provide a loving home for one of these dogs?

Blue is a 6-year-old Husky who has recently lost his prior owner and is seeking a new home.

He is accustomed to walking for kilometers and will require an active family who will support him in this endeavor, despite the fact that he dislikes car trips and will become ill.

While he appreciates a fuss, he does so on his own terms, so it’s best to let him approach you and let you know when he’s ready for a gentle scratch.

Blue is pleasant after he gets to know you, although he may object to people approaching you when you’re out together.

He enjoys being among friendly dogs who will say hello briefly before walking off to do their own thing, allowing him to do the same.

He prefers his own space and does not like to be crowded, so being the only dog in the house is best, however he has previously lived with a cat who would accompany him on walks and naps.

Any children living in Blue’s new residence would have to be at least 16 years old. He is housebroken and can be left alone for a few hours as long as he has something to do and has gone for a long walk.

Chestnut has lived in seclusion and hasn’t seen much of the outside world. He’s been confined in a garden and has had few opportunities to connect with humans, so he’s apprehensive about meeting new people.

Chestnut does exhibit a softer, more trusting side once he’s become acquainted, but he’ll need a family who will be “hands off” and patient with him, allowing him to settle at his own pace.

Chestnut likes it.