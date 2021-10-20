A football fan returns to the stands with 48 drinks.

After photographs of him bringing 48 drinks to his friends in the stands went viral, a football fan became a social media phenomenon.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Dutchman Christiaan Roetgering, 23, was watching FC Twente play Willem II at home in “The Grolsch Fortress,” a brewery-sponsored stadium.

During a match, Mr Roetgering and his friends always designated one of their group to get the beverages.

“It was my turn this time, and I didn’t want to keep walking back and forth to the bar,” he explained. “So I made the decision to do everything in one trip.” He admitted that he had to navigate some steps and a gangway on his way from the bar to the stands, but he still doesn’t hold the record among his friends. “In the past, my friend Jochen has been known to carry 50 beers in one go,” he revealed.

According to Guinness World Records, Michael Sturm of Germany holds the record for carrying the most beers 40 meters in one go. He managed to carry 26 full beer steins — each having roughly 2 pints – during the Oktoberfest Brahma Extra in So Paulo, Brazil, in 2017.