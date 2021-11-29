‘A foolish concept,’ says a key Liverpool figure involved in the FSG takeover.

Christian Purslow, a former Liverpool managing director, has criticized ideas to levy a transfer tax on Premier League transactions.

The government’s fan-led study of English football, lead by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, produced a report on Wednesday that offered a number of steps to solve some of the difficulties affecting the country’s football pyramid, one of which was a proposed 10% tax on Premier League transfers.

The money, according to the article, would be funneled down the pyramid to the EFL and grassroots football to help alleviate the financial woes that plague English football’s lower leagues.

According to the research, if the charge had been in place for the previous five years, an estimated £160 million each season might have been raised and funneled down to the lower levels.

Purslow, the current CEO of Aston Villa and a former managing director of the Reds who helped facilitate the club’s takeover by Fenway Sports Group from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, was critical of the plans, believing that a’swingeing tax,’ such as the one proposed, would harm the Premier League and its ability to compete with Europe’s biggest leagues, as well as deter future investors.

Purslow remarked in an interview with talkSPORT: “The fact is that we are part of a global industry, and when I say we, I am referring to the Premier League in particular.

“As a result, any of these policies that appear or feel like windfall taxes on the Premier League harm the league’s competitors, who are not Championship teams, League One clubs, or League Two clubs, but elite European clubs.

“The Premier League is the golden goose here. It is a very successful commercial enterprise in English football, generating income and profits that are used to sustain the rest of the game.

“Be wary of steps that appear to solve a problem in the short term but, in reality, make the Premier League less appealing to investors, less profitable, and less capable of generating revenue for the rest of the league and maintaining Premier status in the long run.”

