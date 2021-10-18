A food market with an Asian flavor is coming to Liverpool’s city center.

The Jidong Bubble Tea team is opening a new Asian-themed food market in Liverpool, bringing a variety of international cuisine shops to the city center.

Renshaw Street Food Market, which will be located near Berry Street, Bold Street, and Leece Street, will be home to a range of food and drink professionals that will provide a “casual-yet-cosmopolitan” dining choice.

The new food market will feature vendors from a variety of internationally recognized brands, such as Dagu Rice Noodles and Ndo Sushi.

Renshaw Food Market’s interior is influenced by cyberpunk, with a mix of futuristic technology and Chinese motifs. Neon lights, dragons, and tigers are used to transport tourists to Asia’s vibrant nightlife.

Jidong Bubble Tea, established in Shanghai, has over 3,000 locations worldwide and opened its first UK location in 2019.

“We are extremely delighted and excited to be launching Renshaw Street Food Market in November,” said Renshaw Street Market founder and Jidong Bubble Tea entrepreneur Xiaoyu Zhou. We anticipate that all of the cuisines on offer will be quite popular with both locals and visitors who enjoy experimenting with new foods. They will now have the opportunity to try any food from our vendors, which is ideal for casual eaters.

“The market itself is spectacular at 450 square meters, and we still have a few spots remaining after a flurry of demand from brands. I’ve been so pleased with the success and growth of our Jidong Bubble Tea stores in the area, and after speaking with our clients, who enjoy giving us feedback and telling us what they want, it seemed like the ideal time to launch a food market to meet their exacting needs in terms of location, timing, and brand inclusion.

“We’ll be open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight, and our warm, welcoming, casual environment will be the ideal setting for those enjoying autumn days out, city evenings, and, of course, Christmas shopping and festivities.

“The Jidong Bubble Tea establishments have already received a warm welcome in Liverpool, and we are looking forward to sitting alongside them.””

