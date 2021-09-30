A Florida woman wins the Mega Millions jackpot twice in one day, totaling $2 million.

According to officials, a 64-year-old Florida woman won $4 million after the winning numbers on two lottery tickets she bought from a nearby convenience store both matched the winning numbers in a drawing earlier this month.

Susan Fitton of Boca Raton claimed two $2 million Mega Millions tickets at the Florida Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office, according to a statement released Tuesday by the lottery organizer.

According to the Florida Lottery, Fitton’s tickets matched all five white ball numbers in the drawing on Sept. 14. The Mega Ball did not match the winning tickets.

Fitton bought the two tickets at the Prip Mart convenience shop on West Camino Real in Boca Raton, which is situated at 299 West Camino Real. According to the Florida Lottery, the retailer will receive a $10,000 additional commission for selling the two winning tickets.

Fitton hasn’t said what she expects to do with her prize money.

Between 2020 and 2021, a 77-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, won the lotto twice in less than a year.

On Sept. 8, Robert MacDonald won a CA$100,000 ($78,000) award, almost 11 months after winning CA$50,000 ($39,000) in October of last year. His earnings totaled more than $117,000 in total.

According to Toronto-based Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), MacDonald won the Lottario prize after matching six of the seven Encore numbers.

After scanning the ticket he purchased at a Circle K gas station, MacDonald realized he had won his most recent jackpot. He aims to spend some of his gains on his family and save the remainder for future ventures, according to him.

The elderly guy addressed fellow lottery participants, saying, “If you keep positive, your time will come.”

MacDonald was identified by the OLG as a regular wager, with Lottario, Ontario 49, Lotto Max, and Lotto 6/49 among his favorite games.

While many people consider MacDonald and Fitton lucky for winning the lottery twice, they still lag Stefan Mandel of Australia, Armand Paganelli of New York, and Deborah Brown of Virginia, who have won the lotto 14, 16, and 30 times, respectively.