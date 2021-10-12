A Florida woman is accused of hacking a flight system and allowing unsafe aircraft to fly.

According to WESH-TV, a local television news station, Derek Fallon, the CEO of Melbourne Flight Training, discovered the hack on January 12, 2020, when he logged onto a computer and observed multiple issues.

He noted that 12 airplanes’ make, model, and tail numbers had been removed, and that planes previously marked as having maintenance difficulties had been cleared to fly, according to WESH.

“Aircraft that may have been unsafe to fly were purposefully made ‘airworthy,'” according to an affidavit obtained by WESH.

WESH reported that Fallon also stated that inspection constraints had been removed. All flights were ordered to be stopped until the accurate information could be restored, according to Fallon.

“It was a circumstance that may have endangered human life between the time the data was manipulated and rectified,” Fallon claimed in his affidavit.

A man who previously worked as the flying school’s director of maintenance and his 26-year-old daughter Lauren Lide, who previously worked as the company’s flight operations manager, have been named as suspects. The unidentified man was dismissed in November 2019, and Lide resigned the following day, according to WESH.

According to WESH, investigators discovered that a login belonging to the current flight operations manager was used to change the planes’ status, but that manager filed an affidavit claiming that he did not change anything.

The IP address used to access the software belonged to Lide’s father, who reportedly told authorities he “had no idea” why his computer was used to access the company’s software.

“I’m kinda afraid for my daughter at this time,” he said authorities when asked whether he knew anyone who could want access to the computer information.

WESH stated that he claimed Fallon made Lide “miserable” and lied to her.

According to WESH, he claimed, "She couldn't wait to get out of there." "You people have no idea how much pain he put her through." Lide was one of the only people in the area with the "knowledge, skills, and ability" to alter the flight logs, according to detectives.