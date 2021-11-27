A Florida woman has been charged with giving senior citizens naked lap dances.

Heather Cruz is accused of breaking into a residence in Citrus County, Florida’s west coast central, on November 21. She then stripped down before grabbing and hugging the homeowner, according to WFLA.

One of the housemates allegedly told her to stop. Instead, she allegedly sat naked on the laps of two other individuals at the facility. “You like it,” she said one of them, according to investigators. A number of the people were over 65 years old.

Cruz allegedly touched one of the occupants’ crotch and made sexual remarks as two of the residents attempted to remove her from the residence.

When the police arrived, they told the woman she needed to put on a shirt. She allegedly kicked one officer in the chest as they attempted to latch the car door after handcuffing her and depositing her in the backseat of a patrol car.

According to police, when they tried to place her in the back of another patrol car, she allegedly kicked another officer in the chest as well.

Cruz was charged with three charges of battery on people 65 and over, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of resisting an officer with violence, burglary with battery, sexual organ exposure, and battery, according to WFLA.

She was arrested and taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, where she was held on a $48,000 bail.

Cruz didn’t appear to know any of the residents, and it’s unknown what drove her to perform the alleged crimes.

According to studies published by the National Center for Elder Abuse, at least one out of every ten older persons had experienced some type of abuse in the previous year (NCEA). While the majority of this abuse is psychological, financial, and physical, sexual abuse was reported by roughly 2% of seniors in various studies.

Unwanted touching, sexual harassment or assault, or sexual involvement with elders who are unable to agree are examples of sexual abuse.

Caretakers are frequently the perpetrators of such abuse. Senior persons with physical and mental limitations may find it difficult to defend themselves or leave hostile situations.

