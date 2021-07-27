A Florida woman confines a severely autistic child in a house that stinks of urine and feces.

For allegedly keeping a severely autistic child trapped inside her filthy and uninhabitable home, a 43-year-old Florida mother has been charged with child negligence and abuse.

Officers apprehended Melissa Ann Doss of Palm Bay on Sunday after discovering a constructed metal and wooden cage in which the nonverbal and autistic female kid was held, according to WFLA-TV.

Officers were dispatched to the property on Fillmore Avenue on Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing a youngster inside their screened-in patio, according to arrest records. Officers discovered that the child was non-verbal and had a handicap when they arrived.

Officers discovered that the child was a neighbor’s child. When they knocked on Doss’ door, however, she refused to open it. Instead, she went over the fence in the backyard to speak with them.

Doss allegedly told investigators that she had been dozing and had no idea the toddler had gone away. She also refused to allow officers access to her home.

However, when the child returned to their home, the neighbor contacted the cops again. Doss told officers she was “at the end of her rope” this time. She refused to let officers into her home once more. “If you saw the inside of my [home], DCF [would be called],” Doss allegedly said.

The child’s relationship with Doss was not mentioned in the report, except that she was in her care.

The next day, a child protective investigator went to the house. They entered the house through the back door and were astonished to discover it in such bad shape.

According to Click Orlando, the house smelled like excrement and urine and didn’t have a working toilet.

The house did not have working restrooms, according to one of the responding police.

Officers were told that they “use the restroom in a bucket and put the excrement in the backyard,” according to Doss.

Officers also discovered trash strewn over the house. There was no visible area of the floor, and the house had no food or water. The house was plagued with bugs, spiders, and flies, and a major portion of the roof was collapsing. Mold was also discovered throughout the house.

Authorities noticed the cage beside the bed as they entered the room. Doss and one of the children shared a bed, while the other youngster was kept in the metal cage, according to the child protective investigator. Inside, there was a blanket and a cushion. Doss was said to be locked by officers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.