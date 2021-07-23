A Florida woman abandoned her pet dogs inside her truck and paid a friend to dispose of the bodies.

A Florida lady was jailed after she left two pet dogs to die in a pickup truck on purpose. She later paid for the carcasses to be disposed of by a friend.

Eugena Blake, 66, was charged with animal cruelty on Wednesday after leaving the dogs alone in their kennels for four days inside a U-Haul truck. The temperature in the state reached 87 degrees on both days, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, according to Clickorlando.

Blake was just evicted from her old apartment and was forced to relocate into a one-bedroom flat with a friend. The woman left her puppies, Baby and Lucky, inside the vehicle that was used to move her possessions to the new home because pets were not allowed in the apartment.

Blake asked her daughter to drive her to a neighboring restaurant and get a garbage bag after the dogs died, according to investigators.

Blake then paid a friend in need of money $20 to dispose of the remains and clean the truck.

A homeless man spotted the carcasses, which were still in their containers, and reported the crime to authorities.

The dogs were identified by deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office’s animal cruelty section.

When questioned, Blake admitted to leaving the pet dogs inside the truck on purpose.

“This story disgusts me because these two canines did not need to suffer and die at the hands of someone they trusted to look after them!! In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I want to personally thank the guy who found ‘Baby’ and ‘Lucky’ for calling law enforcement after he located the two dogs.”

Blake was held in the Brevard County Jail on a $4,000 bail bond, despite the fact that he was already on probation.