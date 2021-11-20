A Florida veterans group presents the 700th service member, the first Vietnam veteran, with a dog.

When he was joined by his new puppy, Loose, on Friday, an Oregon man became the 700th retired service member and first Vietnam veteran to receive a service dog from K9s For Warriors.

Lieutenant Colonel David Wood, 73, served in Vietnam and was severely injured in a skirmish in 1968. Two years later, he tragically lost his brother in the war.

For his bravery in Vietnam, Wood received the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

After retiring from the military in 1995, he was said to have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had felt “a lot of emptiness” in the previous half-decade, prompting him to seek for a service animal.

After going to Florida to train with the assistance dogs, Wood and four other veterans graduated from the K9s For Warriors program. “Coming to K9s For Warriors and acquiring Loose has been the best experience of my life,” Wood told local reporters.

“I was seeking therapy and medicine through the VA system. “I was seeking for a different option, and that alternative led me to start with dogs,” he explained. “I then became acquainted with the world of assistance dogs.” I went online and saw K9s For Warriors, and I knew it was legitimate right away.” Loose was named after John Loosen, another Vietnam War veteran who worked as a veterans advocate until his death earlier this year.

“The nation’s largest provider of service dogs for veterans,” according to K9s For Warriors. “Highly-trained Service Dogs are provided to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain damage, and/or military sexual trauma,” according to the firm, with the majority of the dogs supposedly coming from high-kill shelters.

“We serve veterans by navigating our scientifically proven procedure, partnering them with a certified Service Dog, and supporting them during and after the program,” the 10-year-old Florida-based group adds.

Hundreds of service dogs have been placed by the organization, but never with a Vietnam veteran. Rory Diamond, CEO of K9s For Warriors, expressed his hope that Wood will be the first of many.

"We've helped over 700 fighters suffering from war's invisible wounds," Diamond said. "Lieutenant Colonel Wood's tale demonstrates how service dogs may bring hope to veterans of all eras."