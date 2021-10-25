A Florida trooper is seen on video saving a toddler from choking on the freeway.

A dramatic dashcam video shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper save a baby girl's life on the side of a busy road.

The unnamed 1-year-old toddler was choking on Interstate-95 in Miami-Dade County on the afternoon of October 16, according to the Miami Herald.

Someone had already tried unsuccessfully to use an anti-choking gadget on the child.

However, cameras mounted on the front of Trooper Reginald Mathieu’s police car captured the moment he rushed to her aid.

As Mathieu arrives, three automobiles are observed pulled over on the side of the southbound I-95 lanes at Southwest Seventh Street, with some people encircling a family on the ground.

The trooper is then shown in the one-minute video tape repeatedly hitting the toddler in the back until she regains consciousness.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) followed the dashcam film with a brief message congratulating their "hero" officer, which they shared to Twitter.

"Trooper Mathieu recently attended to an emergency involving a one-year-old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95," according to the FHP.

"Trooper Mathieu's first-aid skills kicked in right away, as he leapt into action and delivered a series of back strikes until the toddler regained awareness!" The trooper was reportedly attending to an unrelated crash in the area when he was approached by the toddler's parents, who were concerned about her unresponsiveness.

As a precaution, the girl was transferred to a local hospital.

Since it was posted to social media on Sunday, the video has been viewed nearly 4,000 times, with some individuals praising the trooper’s swift reactions in the comments.

