A Florida teen is accused of trying to blackmail State Senator Lauren Book with explicit photos.

A 19-year-old male from Plantation, Florida was arrested on Thursday and accused of extorting a state legislator by using falsified pornographic images.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida State Senator Lauren Book informed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about text messages she received from an unknown number, which included images of her with “exposed breasts.” According to the publication, the individual threatened to “release the images to Fox and her career would be gone,” citing an arrest complaint issued by the department.

“She had taken of herself and only shared with a close friend,” Book told police of the images of her breasts.

According to the Herald, the man also allegedly texted images of female genitalia and the depiction of a sexual act and asked for $5,000 in gift cards to destroy them.

On November 12, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened an investigation and began communicating with the individual by imitating Book. After an officer portraying a senator offered $4,000 to remove the photographs, authorities arranged up a meeting with the subject at a Starbucks.

Jeremy Kamperveen was arrested as a result of the inquiry and now faces cyberstalking and extortion charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement declined to share specifics about Kamperveen’s arrest and investigation in response to a request from The Washington Newsday.

In an email, the department stated, “Our investigation is ongoing.”

Book stated that three weeks ago, “she became the subject of ongoing internet threats, sexual harassment, and extortion,” in a statement released after a sheriff’s department verified to a television station that the case implicated the state senator.

According to the Herald, she said, “I immediately notified law enforcement and began working closely with them to track those responsible for sending threatening and disturbing images and messages to my phone, including distorted, fake, and stolen images created in an effort to intimidate, threaten, and extort me.”

Book said in the statement that she was “extremely grateful to law enforcement for their swift action that resulted in the apprehension of one suspect,” but that the investigation was still ongoing “to ensure that other individuals who may be involved in these serious criminal acts that are targeting me are apprehended and brought to justice.”

