A Florida ‘Teacher of the Year’ was arrested for child abuse after allegedly hitting a student in the face.

Just days after being named “Instructor of the Year” at their school, a Florida teacher was jailed for allegedly punching a kid in the face and caused them to bleed.

According to Duval Schools Police, Caroline Melanie Lee, a 60-year-old English teacher at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High in Jacksonville, was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse.

The event happened just two days after she received the Duval Public School District’s award. According to the Associated Press, the brawl stemmed from an online spat between Lee and one of her pupils in the comments section of an Instagram post honoring Lee’s prize.

Lee was selected “Teacher of the Year,” according to the Duval County Public Schools Instagram account, which shared a photo of her on Wednesday. Many people questioned why Lee was given the award, and others accused him of using the “n” word and other microaggressions in class.

While the tweet has since been removed, Lee responded to a student’s assertion that she used the “n” word in class while reading Of Mice and Men. Lee invited the student who made the online comments to speak with her personally in the classroom a few days later.

When the student entered the classroom, Lee allegedly struck her in the face several times, causing her nose to bleed, according to the Associated Press. Lee allegedly lunged across the table and physically assaulted the student, according to the student.

Lee, on the other hand, denied touching the student and told police she wanted to speak with her privately because she saw the online remarks as a “threat to murder her.” According to the Associated Press, she reportedly told police that she “did not feel the need” to report the statements to staff since she was “not terrified.”

Lee was seen wandering around the corridors “aggressively” before her encounter with the student, according to surveillance footage from the school. After a few minutes, the student exited the classroom and headed down the hallway to the guidance counselor to report the event.

Superintendent Diana Greene of Duval Schools issued a statement saying the alleged incident was “beyond upsetting” and that school administrators are working with the inquiry.

According to the Associated Press, no court records have been filed with the Duval County Clerk of Court yet, and Lee's whereabouts are unknown.