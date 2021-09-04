A Florida official drafts a letter to DeSantis requesting that ivermectin be made more widely available.

A county commissioner in Polk County, Florida, has written to Governor Ron DeSantis, requesting that medications such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine be made more accessible to COVID-19 patients.

According to Florida television station WFLA, commissioner Neil Combee stated, “We are hearing from many of our people that larger hospital chains and some pharmacies are refusing to offer safe and effective treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.”

“When a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, he or she should be given the ‘right to attempt’ potentially life-saving therapeutics,” he continued.

On Tuesday, Polk County commissioners will vote on whether or not to send the letter to the governor.

COVID-19 is not treatable with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine often used on horses and livestock.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against taking the drug to cure or prevent the infection, citing “multiple cases of humans who required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin designed for livestock,” according to the FDA.

“There are currently inadequate data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, “adverse consequences associated with ivermectin usage and overdose are on the rise, as seen by an increase in calls to poison control centers reporting overdoses and more people experiencing adverse effects.”

Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine used to treat malaria, lupus, and arthritis, was given emergency authorisation to treat COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized. According to CNBC, the FDA revoked emergency use of the medicine in 2020.

Bill Braswell, a Polk County commissioner, said he endorses the letter. According to WFLA, he took prescription ivermectin for nine months before becoming vaccinated for COVID-19.

However, George Lindsey, another commissioner, informed the TV station that he intends to vote against forwarding the letter to DeSantis.

“If they want to do that to the governor individually, that’s fine,” he said. “However, I don’t believe it’s proper to deliver that message from the county commission platform.”

He continued, “My suggestion is to check with your physician and get the immunization.”

COVID-19 deaths have lately increased in Florida. The state announced the highest number of deaths in a single week on Friday: 2,345.

