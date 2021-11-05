A Florida man who pretended to be a teen in order to get minors to send explicit photos was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Dwight Castaldi, 45, was jailed on Thursday for coercing young girls to submit him sexually graphic images of themselves while he claimed to be a teenager in online chat rooms.

Castaldi had previously pleaded guilty to child pornography creation, distribution, and possession, as well as internet enticement of kids. U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, handed down Castaldi’s punishment.

Castaldi began speaking with approximately six minor-aged girls as young as 13 on social networking networks in 2008. During his interactions with the females, Castaldi pretended to be a teenager and gave the victims photos of an unidentified young man, claiming that they were of him. During the talks, Castaldi also indicated that they were in exclusive relationships with him and induced the children to take and email him sexually graphic photos of themselves.

Hundreds of videos and photographs of child exploitation, as well as proof of communication between Castaldi and the victims, were discovered during a law enforcement-ordered search warrant at Castaldi’s Palm Beach County residence in 2018.

FBI The crime was investigated by the Miami Police Department, as well as the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department and the Huntington Beach Police Department in California. The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Gregory Schiller.

