A Florida man was sentenced to five years in prison for tweeting child pornography at politicians and news outlets.

For tweeting child pornography and naming elected leaders, media outlets, and public personalities in the tweets, a Florida man will serve five years in federal prison.

Marchaun Browning, 24, of Gibsonton, Florida, was sentenced to five years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven.

On April 21, 2021, Browning pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to court filings, Browning created multiple Twitter identities in June 2017 in order to publish photographs of child sex abuse. Browning tagged a number of lawmakers, prominent figures, and even a local news caster in his tweets. Browning’s tweets also included notes for each of the people who had been tagged in the obscene photos.

Law authorities served a search warrant at Browning’s home after learning of his offenses. An officer discovered Browning had more than 160 photographs and one video indicating sexual abuse of a toddler while he was there.

The youngsters in the photographs recovered at Browning’s home were “as young as 3 years old,” according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who was involved in the search warrant efforts in 2017.

The Bay 9 News anchor who was identified in the photographs on Twitter, according to Judd, was “scarred for life.” The photos were gruesome to say the least.”

Browning created duplicate accounts after the reporter stopped him due to his initial postings, according to Judd. Browning proceeded to tag the journalist on Twitter, even sending photographs to Bay News 9’s main account.

The anchor’s husband contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office because he “was aware of our aggressive position on going after child predators and child pornographers,” according to Judd.

Project Safe Childhood also presented Browning’s case. The Department of Justice established the program in May 2006 as a nationwide effort to combat the rapidly expanding scourge of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section are in charge of the initiative.

Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to find, capture, and prosecute people who use the Internet and social media to exploit children.

Project Safe Childhood has been contacted through this website. This is a condensed version of the information.