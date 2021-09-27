A Florida man was charged with murder after being discovered unconscious beside his girlfriend’s body in her bedroom.

Officers found Elizabeth Crisanti, 61, of Ormond Beach, dead in her bedroom after responding to her home for a welfare check on Sept. 22. After Crisanti failed to pick up her grandchildren from school, a relative called the cops. The officers also discovered Crisanti’s 61-year-old lover, Nelson Rivera, alive but comatose in the same room, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Last Monday, investigators declared the woman’s death “suspicious” and launched an investigation. Rivera had overdosed on prescription medication, according to the officers, and was transported to the hospital, where he remained until Sunday.

Crisanti’s body had “sharp force” injuries, and the crime scene showed signs of struggle. According to authorities, there were no traces of forced entry into the property, which was secured from the inside when they arrived.

In a news release, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The investigation into Crisanti’s murder uncovered evidence that she was afraid of Rivera, who was described as extremely controlling, and that she was plotting an exit strategy from the relationship.”

Riveria was arrested and sent to the Volusia County Jail, where he is being held without release on first-degree murder charges. On Monday, he is set to appear in court.

A 35-year-old New York woman was discovered dead inside her Bronx apartment last week. On Sept. 20, the victim, Belkis Lopez, was discovered dead with a rubber band around her neck. The body was discovered by the woman’s unidentified teen daughter, who contacted her family, who reported it to the police.

The deceased was strangled to death by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to the authorities. In 2017, Lopez filed a domestic abuse complaint against the unidentified boyfriend. The victim’s neighbors also testified that the suspect had knocked on Lopez’s door a few days before her death and made derogatory remarks about her. When the woman was found dead, authorities claimed there were two more children, ages 3 and 5, inside the residence, but they were unhurt.