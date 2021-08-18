A Florida man is arrested after traveling across the state to allegedly rape a minor he met online.

A 27-year-old Florida man was arrested after allegedly rapping a juvenile he met online and traveling across the state.

Erick Rabelo was detained by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shortly after arriving at Orlando International Airport, where he planned to meet the 15-year-old girl.

After the victim’s mother received a text from Rabelo saying that he and her daughter had been dating for more than a year, deputies began investigating the matter on Monday. According to WTSP, he also claimed in the communication that he got the minor pregnant.

Rabelo met the child on Snapchat in May 2020, according to the police. He traveled to the teen’s hometown in July of this year, where he hired a motel room and sexually attacked her.

During his July visit, Rabelo came to the teen’s house and pushed himself on her, she told the cops.

According to the authorities, Rabelo had previously texted the victim multiple times. According to WKMG, Rabelo said in two texts found from the victim’s phone, “You’re right, I did rape you” and “I’m a pedophile.”

“The victim’s mother did the right thing by notifying us soon away. The cops on this case were diligent and efficient, apprehending a dangerously twisted man. According to the site, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated, “This man is so screwed up that he got a tattoo on his forearm with the victim’s name and the day they met on Snapchat.”

Rabelo admitted to forcing himself on the victim after his detention, according to police. He faces charges of lewd battery, traveling to meet a juvenile, and using a two-way communication device illegally.

Judd went on to say, “Parents, please watch your children’s online activities.” “Make sure any electronic device your children have access to has parental controls.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, millions of children have become vulnerable to online grooming, according to the UN. To help children learn and stay occupied, more families are turning to digital screens. “However, not all children have the required information, skills, or resources to stay safe online,” according to Dr. Howard Taylor, Executive Director of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children. Every day, an estimated 500,000 predators are active online, according to KOAA. According to the FBI, more than half of online predator victims are between the ages of 12 and 15, with 89 percent being between the ages of 12 and 15. Brief News from Washington Newsday.