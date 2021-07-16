A Florida man is arrested after slamming a stolen alligator onto the ground to “teach it a lesson.”

A man from Southwest Florida has been arrested after kidnapping an alligator and repeatedly assaulting it before it was discovered in his possession.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, William “Bubba” Hodge, 32, of Fort Myers, was detained after authorities witnessed him aggressively assaulting the stolen gator.

At before 3 a.m. Thursday, the gator he was seen beating was stolen from an enclosure at the Congo River Golf, a miniature golf club located at 2100 South Atlantic Ave. According to WESH, Hodge allegedly crawled over the fence to get the alligator.

In a Facebook post, the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety stated Hodge claimed to have taken it following a brief wrestling bout.

Authorities say they saw Hodge swinging the alligator by its tail and then attempting to toss it onto the roof of a building in Daytona Beach Shores, a small coastal hamlet just south of Daytona Beach.

When Hodge was unable to reach the roof, he resorted to thrashing the alligator. He was accused of stepping on the gator twice after slamming it to the ground. According to WKMG-TV, Hodge allegedly threw the alligator over his shoulder and onto the ground.

Hodge admitted to throwing the cat about to “give it a lesson.”

The gator was returned to the golf course after Hodge’s arrest, where it is part of a tourism attraction that allows people to feed animals. The golf course’s official website describes its alligator cage as “an interactive gator display with more than 25 live gators to feed and special photo opportunities.”

According to WESH, the gator will be fine.

Hodge was charged with animal cruelty, alligator poaching, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft, according to jail records. As of Thursday, Hodge was still being held in the Volusia County Jail. He is being jailed on a bail of $4,500.

