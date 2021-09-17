A Florida man is accused of stealing a Disney World iPad in order to skip lines and give tours.

A Florida man allegedly used Disney World-issued equipment to access private information and provide unlawful tours, according to an internal investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The facts of the inquiry into the 30-year-old man’s involvement in the incident were revealed on Thursday. On June 4, an Orange County officer was dispatched to Disney World’s “Hollywood Studios” to investigate a trespassing incident.

The deputy learned that the individual was taken into an office by a Disney manager to be escorted from the park for trespassing through another deputy who was working off-duty at the park. According to a police investigation, the manager stated that his team discovered unlawful overrides on reservations in the Disney World app, which were intended for workers only, over a period of days.

The private app is used to get qualified park visitors to the front of the attraction line without them having to wait in line. The app is exclusively available on Disney World-owned devices and is not available to the general public.

The 30-year-old man was allegedly leading a group of guests on an unlawful tour of the park and to the front of a line at an unidentified attraction, according to the manager.

Before the man was ordered to follow him and the off-duty officer out of the park, the management was able to cancel the bookings. When they got out of the park, the man said he worked for a company called “A Class.” The individual also claimed to have a Disney-owned iPad gadget in the backseat of his vehicle.

When the manager and off-duty deputy inquired about the iPad, the man stated that he was given the tablet to use by a man named “Tony,” the proprietor of the “A Class” company.

The responding Orange County deputy was unaware that the iPad had been stolen when he spoke with the man. The iPad belonged to Disney, but it was never reported stolen.

Disney handed the man a trespass warning for the entire park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

