A Florida man hides from cops under a mattress, but is apprehended and bit by K9.

A suspected thief who tried to hide under a mattress was apprehended and charged by a sheriff’s K9 police dog.

On Monday, Michael Lewis, a suspect in a vehicle theft, allegedly hid under the mattress of a Florida home in an attempt to elude Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives.

The 59-year-old suspect was quickly identified by Justice, a police dog with the Sheriff’s Office K-9 team.

According to a statement from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, “Cpl. Miller began issuing K-9 announcements at every door of the residence before sending K-9 Justice into the room to look for Lewis.” Cpl. Miller delivered further K-9 announcements before entering a bedroom after clearing a few rooms.

The police dog “began circling about the bed extremely eagerly” at this time, leading Cpl. Miller to lift the mattress.

The Sheriff’s Office statement stated, “Justice poked his head under it and a man started to yell.” The officer recognized Justice had Lewis by the right arm at that point. The suspect also suffered facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lewis was apprehended and charged with grand theft auto and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the agency, he is currently being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $3,500 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a lighthearted report on the incident when the suspect was apprehended, calling the dog’s capabilities as “jaws of justice” and Lewis’ deficiencies as “hiding ability.”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has been approached for comment by this website.

Authorities across the country rely heavily on K-9 teams to assist in essential police work, with German Shepherds being one of the most popular breeds due to their high degree of intelligence, ability to obey directions, and capacity to work long hours without becoming tired. The breed is also swift, athletic, and protective, with a calm demeanor under duress.

Bear, a black German Shepherd, received a retirement party in July after serving as a police canine for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in central Texas for six years.

Officers said Bear had been taught to track down and identify missing youngsters and elderly persons in a proclamation praising his work and accomplishments over a half-decade career. He also assisted in the recovery of individuals. This is a condensed version of the information.