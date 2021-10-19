A Florida man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for using a minor to create lewd images and videos.

Mikel Wayne Nunnally, 44, will almost certainly spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to six decades in federal prison for using a kid to create sexual abuse photographs and films. Nunnally was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release by the judge.

Nunnally pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography production in April after recording and photographing himself sexually assaulting a juvenile between 2018 and 2020. He sent these videos to others over Kik, a chat service. After Nunnally communicated unlawful materials with an undercover cop, law enforcement agents were able to connect him to the crime.

Nunnally was seen “touching and digitally entering” the victim in one of the tapes.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, while speaking with the undercover officer, he acknowledged to previously photographing the youngster in a bathroom and abusing the child whenever he could.

The FBI was then called in to look into the matter. Nunnally’s electronic equipment were forensically examined by investigators. They discovered a total of 79 movies and 12 photos of child sexual assault on these devices.

“These films and photographs depicted youngsters ranging in age from infancy to adolescence,” according to the US Attorney’s Office. “Some of this information depicted the juvenile victims’ brutal mistreatment, bondage, and torture.” Nunnally allegedly compounded pain drugs with sleeping pills and gave them to the juvenile victim before abusing them, according to the District Attorney’s statement.

Nunnally was apprehended by the FBI in December 2020. He informed agents in an interview that he had been sexually abusing the child for four or five years, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Michelle Reed, the suspect’s neighbor, told WFTV that she noticed a number of small children lingering around Nunnally’s house before he was arrested.

Nunnally has been ordered to register with the Department of Corrections as a sex offender.