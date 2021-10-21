A Florida man has been charged with making death threats on Instagram. ‘I Can’t Wait to Murder You,’ says the narrator.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that a Florida man has been charged with cyberstalking after allegedly sending death threats to his ex-family girlfriend’s over Instagram.

If convicted on the crime, Dominique Jade Dragan, 28, of Valrico, Florida, faces up to five years in federal prison. On Tuesday, he appeared in federal court for the first time, according to the Department of Justice.

In a sworn Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) document released by the Department of Justice, an account of the alleged cyberstalking was detailed. Dragan allegedly posted multiple threatening messages using Instagram’s direct messaging from January 2020 to July 2021, according to the FBI.

Dragan’s ex-girlfriend, his ex-mother, girlfriend’s and the mother’s partner were among those threatened, according to the affidavit. According to the FBI, the texts were sent with the “purpose to harass or intimidate” and “put another person in reasonable fear of serious injury or death.”

Dragan is said to have only dated the woman for a month in 2010 or 2011.

Dragan allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck snap” and that he would “place a bullet in your forehead,” as the threats became more severe.

He allegedly made racist threats, claiming he “couldn’t wait” to kill his ex-girlfriend and that he would “kill you at the courthouse you [race slur].” Dragan confirmed that he would “[kill you]with my bare hands” when the victim asked if he was serious. Dragan allegedly started sending threatening texts to his ex-mother girlfriend’s and her partner after that. Dragan would burn down the victims’ house and “murder your whole family,” according to the texts, which also urged them to start shopping for coffins and wheelchairs.

Aside from the three major victims, Dragan threatened his ex-father, girlfriend’s indicating once again that he would kill his daughter, according to the affidavit.

Following this, the FBI indicated that the victims gave their consent for their Instagram communications to be downloaded, and a federal investigation was launched.

While Instagram allows users to report harassing or bullying activity, the network has recently been under scrutiny for its social media practices, which include enabling risky behavior that could be harmful to the public.

