A Florida man has been charged with attempting to’snatch a Lil Girl,’ according to police.

According to authorities in Clearwater, a Florida man has been arrested for plotting to kidnap a young girl.

Jacob Holman, 26, was arrested on accusations of attempted kidnapping and possession of child pornography at his residence in Clearwater, Florida, on Monday. Holman has been arrested in the past for domestic assault and narcotics possession, according to Florida officials.

He is currently being held without bond in a Pinellas County jail.

During a domestic altercation, Clearwater police were dispatched to Holman’s residence. Officers inspected the property and discovered many items that would “assist in the facilitation of the kidnapping of a small child with the purpose to perform a felonious crime,” according to police. Duct tape, gloves, a first-aid kit, condoms, a shovel, and a flashlight were among the things.

Holman began gathering the above-mentioned items 72 hours before his arrest, according to Clearwater police. In addition, authorities said they discovered child pornography on Holman’s phone, as well as a plan to “snatch a lil [sic]girl” and “dump” her in a trunk.

Holman also acknowledged to recording a “live video” of a 5-year-old child at a nearby store on his cellphone, but he didn’t explain why he did so or why he prepared the list, according to police.

Major Natalia Illich-Hailey of the Clearwater Police Department was hesitant to speak to WFLA-TV about the suspect’s motives if a kidnapping had occurred. “It’s difficult to speculate what’s on someone’s mind,” Illich-Hailey said, “but certainly when we look at it, that was a problem.”

Fran Nochella, a neighbor in Holman’s neighborhood, told WFLA-TV that she is “shocked.”

“It’s quite upsetting,” Nochella stated. “You have no idea what happens behind closed doors.” According to the non-profit Child Help, a child abuse report is filed every 10 seconds in the United States.

Every year, over 3.6 million referrals to child welfare agencies are made, including over 6.6 million children. On average, the United States has the highest rate of child abuse deaths, with four to seven children dying every day as a result of abuse or neglect.

Clearwater police have been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.