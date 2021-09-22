A Florida man faces the death penalty after being charged with four murders in a random home attack.

If convicted, a Florida man facing four counts of first-degree murder in a random home attack in which he fatally murdered a family faces the death sentence or life in prison.

Bryan Riley has been charged with murder and attempted murder by a grand jury in a 22-count indictment for repeatedly shooting an 11-year-old girl who survived the Sept. 5 attack by pretending to be dead. For killing the family dog, he faces charges of kidnapping, arson, burglary, and animal cruelty.

Riley allegedly told investigators that he “tortured” the girl after allegedly shooting four members of her family, including her father and his girlfriend. Riley had mistakenly assumed a sex trafficking victim named “Amber” was present at the house and had questioned the 11-year-old about her whereabouts.

“‘Where is Amber?” he inquired. Grady Judd, the sheriff of Polk County, told reporters earlier this month. “He counted down from three to two, and then he shot her.”

The indictment was filed in Polk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, according to court filings. Prosecutors haven’t said whether they’ll seek the death penalty yet.

Riley remains in custody without bond and has yet to enter a plea to the allegations.

Riley was allegedly told by God to save a young victim, according to Judd.

Riley came upon the family after spotting a man mowing his lawn with a young girl out in the yard who he suspected was a human trafficking victim, according to Judd.

Officials said Riley, who was wearing body armor, had three weapons with him and fired at least 100 rounds at the main house and a smaller one in the back, killing Catherine Delgado, 62.

Riley received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen after law enforcement authorities fired roughly 60 shots in a gun duel. Riley eventually gave up.

Justice Gleason, 40, his 33-year-old fiancée, Theresa Lanham, their infant boy, Jody, born in May, and Delgado, Lanham’s mother and the property’s owner, are the victims. Despite many gunshot wounds, Gleason’s daughter survived.

Riley worked as a security guard in the Lakeland area after serving as a Marine in Iraq and Afghanistan.