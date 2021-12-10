A Florida man enraged by his neighbors’ parking habits fires a flamethrower at an occupied car, according to police.

After a long fight with his neighbor over parking habits, a Florida man unleashed a flamethrower on a car with three teenagers inside.

Andre Abrams, 57, admitted to throwing a flamethrower, which can blast flames up to 20 feet, at his neighbor’s parked car over a long-running parking dispute. According to investigators, he denied targeting the teenagers.

“How could I say this, but this family is the worst thing that could happen to a neighborhood,” Abrams remarked. “They’ve had problems with other residents, and that needs to be addressed.” One of the three teenagers in the car, Armani Singleton, was in the driver’s seat when she and the others observed Abrams approach them and begin spraying fire before fleeing.

According to investigators, woman said, “You better not fire up my car.”

As Abrams was blasting flames towards the truck, Ashley Gainey, the mother of one of the teens, accosted him.

“He was still shooting it when I arrived to the door,” she added. “‘What is your effin’ problem?’ I asked.” Abrams isn’t the first person in the neighborhood to employ a flamethrower. Abrams allegedly poured flames at Gainey’s house to scare away visitors, according to Gainey.

Gainey explained, “When he shoots it, it lights up the whole road.” “It appears to be daylight outside. He’ll pull it off in the dead of night.” According to investigators, Abrams admitted to firing the flame thrower at the vehicle, but said he didn’t intend to harm the teenagers inside.

According to court documents, Abrams of Gainesville is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He secured a $15,000 bond last week and is awaiting word from prosecutors on whether or not criminal charges will be filed.

Nate’talya Baker, Gainey’s daughter, fled the car with her companions as Abrams continued to shoot flames toward them, according to authorities.

As they escaped by the passenger’s side door, flames came within five feet of the vehicle, according to police.

The weapon used in the November 30 incident was an XM42 Lite Flamethrower, which shoots flames up to 20 feet and is produced by X Products LLC of Vancouver, Washington, according to his arrest report. It costs around $900 on the internet.

. This is a condensed version of the information.