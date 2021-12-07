A Florida man discovers a large snake hidden deep within his new couch [photos].

A man in Florida was caught away when he discovered a snake deep beneath a couch he had recently purchased.

On Sunday afternoon, Clearwater Police Department deputies responded to a home in Marilyn Pines after receiving a complaint from a man who said he had discovered a snake hiding in his couch.

“Snakes are still alive!! This isn’t the kind of call you get every day. This afternoon, a Marilyn Pines homeowner phones to report that he has a snake in his unit, which is lurking in his sofa “In a Facebook post, the police department stated.

The officers swiftly dragged the couch outside the house, where they discovered a red-tailed boa lying deep inside. The snake was taken away by the authorities and taken to a local pet store.

“They then took it out of its hiding location with care. It was easily 5 feet long when it was removed from the couch and taken to a nearby pet store “According to the department.

The man informed cops that he had only recently purchased the couch and that “he believes the snake was lurking under the couch when it came to his residence.”

“Officers also transported the couch back to the man’s home. It may be a jungle out there at times “the addition of the post

Many people expressed their opinions in the comments area.

“Thank God for police officers who respond to such a call. Whoever sold the couch to the man didn’t realize their pet boa was missing??? “a user commented.

Another individual added, “Another reason not to acquire the sofa at those garage sales.”

Another user wrote, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away, what keeps snakes away, whatever it is I desired.”

A fourth exclaimed, “Omg I would’ve had a heart attack!!!”