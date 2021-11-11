A Florida man confesses to stabbing his dog over 50 times.

A 35-year-old Florida man admitted to stabbing a pit bull puppy more than 50 times before shoving it into a suitcase while it was still alive.

Brendan Evans, of Hollywood, Florida, was sentenced to ten years in state prison on two charges of animal cruelty for torturing a pit dog named Ollie in 2017. Defense attorney Michael Gottlieb informed the South Florida Sun-Sentinel on Tuesday that Evans will serve ten years in jail.

Since his arrest in November 2017, Evans has been incarcerated.

If he had been convicted on the 17 counts with which he was first charged by the Broward State Attorney’s Office, he would have been sentenced to 85 years in prison. Prosecutors dismissed the remaining 15 charges in exchange for his guilty plea, according to the defense attorney.

A couple out for a late-night walk in October 2017 heard cries coming from a blue suitcase outside Evans’ Hollywood apartment and discovered the pit bull seriously damaged.

The unidentified couple alerted the authorities, who transported the injured animal to a nearby animal clinic. Ollie was expected to recover from his injuries, but he died just two days later.

Following Ollie’s death, hundreds of animal lovers donated nearly $60,000 in prize money to help find his killer.

After Hollywood police traced Evans’ DNA to the luggage, he was charged with the animal’s death.

Officers investigated Evans’ residence and discovered a handwritten letter that read, “Make the whole pit bull inquiry disappear.” Return all curses aimed at Brendan to the person who sent them. “Give Brendan a sense of security.” Evans’ freezer also included cat paws and rats with chopped heads, as well as an 18-inch knife hidden beneath his television stand. A second knife was recovered on a dresser smeared with blood and fur, and a third knife with a shattered handle and blade was discovered in a dog bowl.

Evans’ oven was reportedly covered in dried blood and animal fur, and there were bloodstains on a shower curtain and toilet in his bathroom, according to investigators.

Evans is on medicine and requires mental health treatment, according to Gottlieb. Evans did not receive such treatment during his four years in prison, according to his counsel.

Gottlieb was cited as stating, “I am hopeful the prison will get him some form of care when he gets there.”

Gottlieb was cited as stating, "I am hopeful the prison will get him some form of care when he gets there."

"This is the most serious problem with incarcerating someone like him. He'll find a way out at some point. He comes from an extremely good family.