A Florida man admits to shooting his wife and two adult children multiple times so “they wouldn’t suffer.”

According to the Associated Press, a Florida man admitted to shooting his wife and two adult children many times inside their family home so “they wouldn’t suffer.”

William Conway Broyles, 57, shot and killed his wife Candace Lynn Broyles, 57, in the living room, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. Cora Lynn Broyles, 27, was shot and died in her bedroom as she was waking up.

William then “busted through the door” of his son’s room, according to Leeper, and shot Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28. According to WJAX, he then left to get another gun and shoot him again.

Broyles contacted 911 after the shootings, according to Leeper. When police came, they discovered him unarmed on his driveway.

“He later told us that he shot each victim numerous times to ensure that they didn’t suffer,” Leeper added. “When questioned why he didn’t just shoot himself, he stated that he was too afraid to do so.” Broyles’ motivation for committing the crime has not been revealed, but Leeper told Law and Crime that investigators have a “fairly decent notion.”

“I’m hoping and praying for the best for that family and anyone who knows them because something terrible happened,” Carol Conrique, a neighbor, told WJXT.

Broyles is on suicide watch at the jail, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, according to WJXT.

Boyles’ public defender told him not to discuss the issue over the phone or with his cellmates because they are “being recorded,” according to WJXT.

The next court date for Boyles is December 21.

According to news reports, Broyles was charged with three charges of second-degree murder. On Thursday morning, he stood before a judge in Nassau County and was denied bond. He told the judge that he couldn’t afford a lawyer, so he’ll be assigned one.

During court proceedings, Broyles talked clearly but appeared to twitch as he stood barefoot and gripped the bottom of his smock, according to the First Coast News television station.

"It's just a stupid thing to do," Leeper said. "When questioned why he didn't just shoot himself, he stated he was afraid to do so." There was no previous information about the family.