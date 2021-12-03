A Florida lizard climbs into the suitcase of a vacationer and travels 4,500 miles.

When an English woman returned home from vacation, she was surprised to find a sly stowaway in her luggage: a lizard. The reptile was rescued after traveling 4,500 miles in the woman’s baggage from Florida to the island nation.

Rachel Bond discovered the green anole lizard while unpacking her belongings at her Whitley Bay house. She’d recently returned from a trip to Orlando, Florida. Margaret Crossland, Bond’s mother, first saw the lizard after it crept onto a door.

“I had begun to unpack my belongings when I came downstairs and my mother exclaimed, ‘There is a lizard on my bedroom door,'” Bond told UPI. “I wasn’t sure if it was her age, but when I got upstairs, she was adamant that the snake had entered her room.” The lizard was saved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a non-profit organization (RSPCA).

Green anole lizards are tree-dwelling lizards native to the United States and the Caribbean. According to ITV, they can alter their skin color to a reddish-brown color and are kept as exotic pets in the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, Bond stated, “We had a good search around and then we found it under the pillow on her bed.” “I suppose she was pleased she didn’t wake up with it on her face in the middle of the night – that would have been a shock.” Bond went on to say that she felt sorry for the lizard. “It’s rather impressive that the lizard made it all the way without being hurt – but I feel sorry for him because he ended himself in Whitley Bay in the dead of winter,” she said.

The lizard’s survival after such a lengthy travel was described as “incredible” by RSPCA Inspector Lucy Green. “He is, without a doubt, a very fortunate reptile. He’s eating well and is much more active now that he’s no longer cold “Green said.

The RSPCA is unlikely to send the lizard to its original land. It will be sent to specialist keepers, zoos, and wildlife parks, according to Green.