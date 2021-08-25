A Florida guy kills a woman and sets fire to her home after she evicts him.

According to police, a Florida man has been detained and charged with the murder of an elderly woman and the arson of her home.

On Sunday about 1 p.m., police responded to a complaint about a mentally ill person assaulting an elderly woman at a home at 520 Cannon St. in Daytona Beach. Deandre Anderson, 33, allegedly attacked Viola Miller, 70, in her home and set the house on fire after she ordered him to leave because she was afraid of him, according to investigators.

When responding officers arrived at the area after the 911 call, they noticed smoke emanating from the residence. When they attempted to open the door, they saw the house was completely engulfed in flames. The fire prevented them from entering the property, so they had to wait until firemen arrived and extinguished it, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Police discovered a badly charred body of an older woman inside the house. A pair of scissors and a machete were discovered alongside the deceased, according to the article.

Investigators discovered security cameras in the home while working the crime scene. According to the report, the cops witnessed Anderson walking away from the house after studying the surveillance tape.

Anderson attempted to flee but was apprehended, according to the police report.

Miller had given her and Anderson 30 days to relocate out of the house, according to a witness who resided in the house with Anderson and the now-deceased elderly woman.

Anderson was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in front of a judge on Monday. Miller’s sister Terasa Scott was reported by WESH 2 as saying, “We simply know he was living with her at the time but she had kicked him out.” Bri Lewis, the victim’s niece, said, “Who steals the life of someone who reared you?” What kind of individual is that? “You’re a devil.” Miller was remembered by her family as a caring aunt and grandmother.

Anderson’s run-in with the law isn’t his first. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison in 2019 for threatening to kill his mother and beating his then-girlfriend.

Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to his mother, who alerted authorities at the time. When he stops taking his prescriptions, she claims he experiences hallucinations.