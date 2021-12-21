A Florida father is accused of murdering his infant daughter by shaking her to death.

A Florida father has been charged with murder after reportedly shaking his young daughter to death after becoming “frustrated” with her “long wailing.”

Hector J. Solis, 29, brought his daughter to Palm Bay City Hall and reported her as not breathing to police. According to an affidavit acquired by WKMG-TV, officers from the Palm Bay Police Department and a fire rescue crew were summoned to city hall.

Solis handed the infant over to emergency responders, who took swift action to save the youngster’s life and sought to resuscitate him. The baby was taken to Melbourne Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and died early Sunday morning.

According to records, the Palm Bay Police Department apprehended Solis and charged him with one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated child abuse as assault.

He is presently being held in the Brevard County Jail, where his bond has been rejected.

According to the complaint, Solis admitted to shaking the child after turning it over to emergency responders. According to police body camera footage, he admitted that the youngster had been “crying for the longest period” and that “I just got upset and started shaking her.” The shaking incident, according to Solis, occurred at a different location, the address of which was removed from the arrest record by officials.

Solis came before County Judge Judith E. Atkin on Monday and was refused bond, according to court records.

“Awful, deliberate maltreatment” is claimed to be the cause of abusive head trauma, often known as “shaken baby syndrome.” Every year, approximately 1,300 infants are expected to suffer from brain damage.

Children under the age of two are thought to be at a significant risk of suffering injuries as a result of the disease.

Toddlers who survive, according to Nemours KidsHealth, may acquire long-term ailments such as seizures, hearing loss, cerebral palsy, delayed development, and blindness.

In New Mexico, a mother was sentenced to more than a decade in prison in June for her baby’s death in 2018 due to cerebral hemorrhage and “shaken infant syndrome.”