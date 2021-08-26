A Florida doctor was fired after selling $50 mask exemption letters to parents.

A recent medical school graduate who sold mask opt-out letters to parents with school-aged children in exchange for $50 was fired from Capital Regional Medical Center.

An emergency department physician, Dr. Brian Warden, reportedly advertised mask exemption letters for $50 on Facebook as part of the controversial “medical opt-out interview” screenings. After being shared in the Parents Against Masks Facebook page, his article rapidly gained a lot of traction.

Warden specifically requested that parents in Leon County, Florida email him a private message if their child required a medical opt-out letter.

Warden said he is signing paperwork under Dove Field Health LLC, a limited liability firm that is not linked with any hospital or group, in another Facebook post. Warden’s own company, Dove Field, was founded on July 26th, according to the Florida Department of State website.

Leon County has defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to ban mask mandates by requiring children in grades K-8 to wear masks unless they have a medical exemption. Despite the prospect of having its funds withdrawn by the Department of Education, the school board voted 3-2 in favor of the mask mandates.

The Warden’s decision to provide mask exemption letters to parents occurred during a nationwide COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that claimed the lives of two children in the county in the last month.

One of the deaths was a child under the age of five, and the other was a third-grader at Tallahassee’s Canopy Oaks Elementary School.

Many people online were outraged by the doctor’s offer and demanded that he be removed. In reaction to the public outcry, Capital Regional Medical Center’s CEO, Alan Keesee, notified the board of trustees that Warden would be removed as their doctor.

“In all we do, we act with total integrity, and we expect providers to act in a manner that is consistent with those values.

We initiated the process of removing this physician from providing services to our hospital patients as soon as we learned of his actions,” CRMC spokesperson Rachel Stiles stated in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Warden received his Florida medical license on February 15th. In 2018, he earned his doctorate in emergency medicine from Temple University. From 2018 to 2021, he was a resident at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Today, half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school kids must wear masks inside their classrooms as the legal struggle between DeSantis and the state proceeds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.