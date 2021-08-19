A Florida doctor is accused of inappropriately touching female patients and blaming one victim for being “beautiful.”

Three female victims came forward to accuse a Florida pain management doctor of inappropriately touching them while providing treatment, and he was jailed.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 66-year-old Raul David Davila on sexual battery and two counts of battery charges on Tuesday. Three of the victims were visiting Davila at his office at 8192 College Parkway in south Fort Myers when the inappropriate encounters occurred, according to WINK-TV.

When Davila began caressing her inappropriately, one victim claimed she walked out of the room after telling him “no.” According to the authorities, Davila then brought her to another room, where he asked her to keep the incident a secret and blamed her for it since she is “so attractive.”

Davila refused to pass over her medications until she sat on his lap, according to another victim. Davila allegedly began stroking his hands on her back while she sat on his lap, then slipped his hand down to her buttocks and inside her underwear, she told the police.

Davila allegedly pulled down the third woman’s pants, revealing her underwear, according to the third victim. WZVN-TV claimed that she also accused him of pulling down the side of her top, exposing one of her breasts.

Davila was charged with sexual battery on a female patient aged 12 or older in July, one count of battery on a female patient in January 2021, and another battery on a female in March 2020, according to his arrest record. Two of the female victims informed police that Davila would cure their pain with a “massage gun” before touching them sexually during patient appointments. Davila is identified as a general anesthesiologist in practice.

Male patients of Davila would leave his office in a matter of minutes during patient visits, according to one of the victims, whereas female patients would be seen by him for 45 minutes to an hour.

A victim reportedly told investigators that Davila would stretch with her in his office or another area since he knew yoga. He allegedly told her that because he is not a registered physical therapist, he is not allowed to touch patients. Davila requested that she keep this information private.

Davila was released from the Lee County Jail on a $30,000 bond on Wednesday, and his medical license is still valid.