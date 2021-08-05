A Florida couple has been charged with sexually assaulting children and filming the assaults.

According to police, a Florida couple was detained after officers discovered videos and images of them sexually abusing minors.

After receiving complaints about probable child sexual abuse from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities detained Jason Wienrich, 31, and his companion, Alicia Stevens, 26, on Friday.

Wienrich offered officers permission to check his electronic devices, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“When forensic detectives checked Wienrich’s electronic devices, they discovered photographs and recordings of child sex abuse victims, including himself and Stevens,” police said in a Facebook statement.

Wienrich was seen performing a sexual act on a youngster in one of the films, according to authorities.

Wienrich was arrested and charged with two charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, possession of child pornography, illegal use of a two-way communication device, and promoting a kid’s sexual performance.

Stevens is charged with three counts: lewd and lascivious molestation, use of a kid for sex, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

The minors involved in the crime have been identified by investigators. They are said to be safe, according to WTSP.

Wienrich and Stevens shared a residence together. According to booking records, they are currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

According to authorities, the investigation into the crime is still underway. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact St. Petersburg police at (727) 883-7780.

A 49-year-old New York man was arrested earlier this month for sexually assaulting a youngster. With his partner, he managed an unregistered daycare. When the victim’s brother sought to halt the sexual attack on his sister, the man physically assaulted him, according to investigators. The suspect’s accomplice was also charged with failing to disclose the abuse despite knowing about it.

If a child sexual assault case requires immediate law enforcement attention, the Department of Justice advises calling 911. Call 1-800-962-2873 or report online to report child sex abuse in Florida.

Failure to report is a felony in the third degree in Florida, according to the law. Failure to disclose known or suspected child abuse or neglect can also result in financial consequences.