A Florida couple has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose.

After their 2-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose, a Florida couple was accused.

Joseph Tierney, 36, and Jalynn Davis, 36, were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with their daughter Miya Tierney’s death on Wednesday.

In June, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a toddler who was unresponsive. Officers were dispatched to the location on Southeast Highway 42 in Umatilla. The toddler was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to WPEC, the parents informed authorities that they had sexual intercourse while leaving their sleeping daughter alone in a bedroom. When they went to check on her later, they discovered she was unresponsive and vomit was flowing out of her mouth. After that, the couple dialed 911.

The kid died of fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report released recently. Davis sold fentanyl, according to the police, while her partner Joseph was a regular user of the narcotic.

According to the sheriff’s office, “probable cause was developed that Davis and Tierney were criminally responsible for Miya’s death based on their having brought her to a known drug location and failing to protect her from the fentanyl present at the location,” according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Joseph is being jailed without bond in Marion County Jail on accusations of witness tampering and criminal assault, according to WESH.

Davis is being held in the Lake County jail on charges of murder, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia in a death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl.

“The needless murder of this young child is the ultimate sorrow,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. “It should serve as a reminder of why we must continue our fight to keep opiates out of our communities.” “If you’re using or selling drugs and someone overdoses or dies as a result, my officers and I will do everything we can to hold you accountable to the greatest extent of the law,” the Sheriff added.