A flood warning has been issued for the area where hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding.

After hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night earlier this year, residents in portions of Merseyside are being cautioned about floods.

In January, Storm Christoph wreaked havoc on the region, closing roads, causing automobile accidents, and leaving many stuck due to rising water levels.

As a result, residents in several Sefton areas were advised to evacuate their houses as quickly as possible.

After the water level in the neighboring River Alt rose to 2.5 meters, residents of Maghull were advised to leave for the protection of their family.

The Met Office has predicted that the region will be battered by thunderstorms after weeks of bright weather.

Storms are anticipated to hit late tonight (Wednesday) and continue through Thursday, causing travel disruption and floods.

Sefton Council is advising residents to examine the flood danger in their neighborhoods.

The municipality says it is keeping an eye on forecasts and will take appropriate action if necessary.

Flood officials are advising residents to look for any potential risks in their region and to make sure they are prepared in the event of flooding.

People can take the following steps not only while weather alerts are in effect, but all year long to minimize flood risk and be prepared for a flood event:

Identifying your personal flood risk before a flood occurs. You don’t have to live near water to be vulnerable to flooding.

Make a personal flood plan for what you’ll do if your home is flooded.

Have a supply of sandbags on hand, which you may get from builders’ merchants or DIY stores.

Anyone concerned about floods can visit Sefton Council’s website for more information on flood risk and what they can do to protect their property.

Flooding can also be reported to [email protected], along with any images.

