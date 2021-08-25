A flirtatious message left in the window of a shared house stuns the student.

After sending amorous letters to her neighbor via paper airplanes, a student found love in an unusual way.

Earlier this year, Francesca Burrin and her housemate were revising at their home in Liverpool when they noticed a rugby ball being hurled up and down behind their garden wall.

The ball belonged to rugby player Joe Pearce, 21, who she thought was “sporty, tall, and good looking,” according to the 20-year-old.

Francesca began scrawling romantic notes on paper airplanes stating “marry me” in an attempt to woo him, and even pinned up a sign on her window with her Snapchat username.

Joe, from Newport, Wales, finally added her account three days later, calmly stating, “You must be the neighbor then?”

Francesca and her housemates met Joe and his pals for drinks after chatting online for a while, and they quickly began dating.

Now that they’ve been together for two months, Francesca hopes that her love success story will inspire other women to’shoot their shot,’ proving that love can be discovered outside of dating apps.

“When my flatmate Jasmeena and I spotted him, I said ‘go to your room – there are some boys over there,’” Francesca, who is from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Tyne and Wear, said. “Let’s go see who it is,” I said.

“I’d recently broken up with a long-term partner, and Jasmeena was pressuring me into it.

“I was drawn to him because he was athletic and tall when I first saw him. I thought he was attractive.

“It came to the point where we’d glance outside the window every time we went upstairs to see whether they were there.

“Once we started knocking and whistling and stuff, they soon caught on.

“They took advantage of the attention while seeming to be uninterested, but we finally met them.”

“When I tell people how we met, they can’t believe it because everything nowadays is Tinder or Hinge,” Francesca explained.

“It’s great because it encourages girls to just shoot their shot on TikTok. Normally, I’d be terrified to do something like that.”

After a recent breakup, Francesca was ready to pursue love again, and when she saw Joe, a biomedical science student at the same university, she decided to give it a shot.

