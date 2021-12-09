A flat fire, a Land Rover accident, and a nasty attack on a Merseyrail employee.

Following a flat fire in Merseyside yesterday, a man died.

A fire was reported at a home on Hicks Road in Waterloo, where a house had been converted into eight independent flats.

“During their search, firefighters discovered the corpse of a male at the premises,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

After Apple AirPods and laptops were stolen, homes were raided.

“Firefighters and paramedics administered first assistance, but the man was regrettably pronounced deceased at the site.”

After a car mounted the kerb and collided with a store support beam, a guy was arrested.

At 9 a.m. today, police were dispatched to the scene after reports that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a support beam on Wallasey Road.

“We were contacted at 9 a.m. today to complaints that a Land Rover Discovery had collided with a support beam below a business on Wallasey Road,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said. There have been no injuries reported.

“A 25-year-old guy was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a percentage of a controlled substance above the legal limit.” He is currently detained.” After being denied travel, a drunken thug headbutted a Merseyrail employee.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) investigating the attack at Liverpool’s Moorfields station have released photos of two people they want to speak to about the heinous crime.

“At 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, two men were refused travel by a member of train staff because they were too inebriated to travel,” a spokeswoman stated.

“As a member of the rail crew was tending to an injured member of the public, one of the men headbutted him.”