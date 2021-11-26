A firefighter is accused of pulling his pants down and wiping his buttocks with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate letter.

A Los Angeles firefighter is under investigation for allegedly having a “inappropriate reaction” to a letter requesting that he comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The anonymous Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter is accused of lowering his pants and wiping his buttocks with the noncompliance letter before discarding it away.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the firefighter placed some feces on the document before dropping it on the ground, according to the Stentorians of Los Angeles City, a group representing African American firefighters. The incident occurred at Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades, according to the nonprofit group, and was witnessed by a LAFD captain and a chief officer.

In a statement released Wednesday, LAFD spokeswoman Cheryl Getuiza stated, “The department is cognizant of the seriousness of the claims and took swift action upon learning of this occurrence.” The alleged event occurred on November 18th.

The accused has been placed on leave of absence. Getuiza stated that the firefighter “would face the repercussions of any inappropriate behavior.”

In a prior statement, the department stated it was “aware of an incident where a member behaved inappropriately to a hand-delivered letter to comply.” She went on to say that unless they request for an exemption, all city employees must comply with the vaccination obligation or face termination.

“Regardless of how our members react, all city employees must comply with the city rule – file for an exemption, be vaccinated, or risk being fired,” Getuiza added.

“The Los Angeles City Stentorians are shocked and disgusted by this heinous act of incompetence. To date, no one from the LAFD leadership has spoken out against this act of blatant disrespect and harassment “In a statement written to the Board of Fire Commissioners and local leaders, the group added. The group published a photo of a guy holding what seemed to be a discolored document with their statement, calling the crime a “terminable” felony.

“Beyond shocked at such an act by a LAFD firefighter,” stated Jimmie Woods-Gray, head of the City of Los Angeles Fire Commission.

He went on to say, “Strong corrective action is required.”