A firefighter in New York claims he was suspended for refusing to use a water hose on BLM protesters.

In a federal complaint, a Black New York City firefighter claims he was fired from the department for defying an order to use water hoses on Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year.

According to the New York Daily News, Omar Wilks, an eight-year veteran firefighter with the FDNY, was reprimanded for 30 days and transferred after speaking out against deploying abusive techniques on civil rights protestors and working to “transform the culture of discrimination.”

The city, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, and five other department officials were named in the 13-page lawsuit filed in Brooklyn. Wilks claims in the court complaint that following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, his supervisor asked him and other firemen to “help in suppressing demonstrators by using the fire truck’s water hoses” during extensive demonstrations.

Wilks objected to the strategy, which had previously been employed to violently disperse Black civil rights marchers in 1963, and said that he was then targeted for revenge by fire department officials.

In a court complaint, his attorney, Aymen Aboushi, stated, “Firefighter Wilks was unfairly punished for endeavoring to modify the FDNY’s culture of prejudice.” “We will continue to fight for equity and ensure that the FDNY does not retaliate against its own members who engage in similar behavior.”

Wilks also complained about the marginalization of Black firefighters and the lack of diversity in the FDNY, which elicited hostile responses from fire department leadership, according to the lawsuit.

After protesting outside the FDNY headquarters, the 41-year-old was suspended from the service for 30 days. According to the Daily News, he was also demoted to a “low duty” position where he could no longer receive overtime pay and was had to undergo counseling before returning to work. According to the lawsuit, such steps were performed in an attempt to “admonish” his right to free speech.

The court filings claimed that the defendants tried to silence plaintiff and prevent him from speaking. “They also retaliated against him as a result of his remarks… (and) collaborated to fabricate false allegations against the plaintiff.”

The filing continued, “Defendants endeavored to portray the plaintiff as unstable, psychologically unsuited to be a firefighter, and destroy his image and character.”

