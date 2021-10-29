A firefighter faces felony charges for allegedly leaving poisoned food that killed cats and dogs.

After being accused of throwing poisoned cat food out for animals in a neighborhood, a firefighter in El Paso, Texas handed himself in on an arrest warrant.

Residents reported strange conduct on May 28, according to El Paso Police Department authorities.

“Neighbors became concerned when they saw a man laying plates of cat food in the area,” officials said in a press release. “Five cats and one dog grew ill and died as a result of the poisoned food a few days later.” An inquiry by the police department’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit revealed that the food was left out for the animals by Lieutenant Shawn Hanke of the El Paso Fire Department.

According to KFOX14, a woman reported seeing a dish of food left on her porch that her pets had access to, but it did not contain “typical pet food.”

Other plates discovered were consumed, resulting in the deaths of the other animals. According to the complaint, the woman’s neighbor’s dog and a neighborhood cat were found dead with white foam and a pink stuff around their mouths.

The affidavit indicated that ibuprofen was found in the food on the plates after testing.

Hanke was arrested and charged with these crimes, and his bond was set at $15,000.

Animal mistreatment that results in death is a third-degree crime in Texas, according to officials. Those found guilty could face up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino issued a comment to The Washington Newsday saying, “The City of El Paso and Fire Department do not condone this type of behavior and take this claim seriously.” “The person has been placed on administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation.” Animal cruelty cases have been reported all around the country.

Ruth Rupprect was arrested on drug and animal cruelty charges in early October, according to the Washington Newsday. She is the founder and proprietor of SAFFARI (Save a Furry Friend Animal Rescue Inc.), an animal rescue organization founded in 2012.

Officials of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, on the other hand, claimed that Rupprect exploited the group as a front for distributing drugs. Following the death of a puppy in May 2021, an inquiry was launched. This is a condensed version of the information.