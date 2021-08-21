A fire on the M6 has resulted in miles-long traffic jams.

On a stretch of the M6 near Merseyside, drivers are suffering delays of more than half an hour.

A caravan fire on the southbound carriageway near Charnock Richard has forced the closure of a lane.

The fire is located between Junction 28 (Leyland) and Junction 27 (Standish).

Fire and rescue services were dispatched to the scene and put out the fires, according to Highways England.

Lane one is closed, resulting in traffic jams that stretched for six kilometres at one point.

The fire broke out as heavy rains wreaked havoc on other parts of the country.

The North West Motorways Police previously tweeted: “Sudden change in weather has resulted in a few road traffic collisions around the region, at the time they are not resulting in carriageway closures, however if out and about please alter your driving to fit the conditions of the road.”

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Merseyside, which has resulted in travel advisories.

“Please be careful today and take note of this weather warning from the Met Office – driving conditions could be poor, so consider whether you need to make the journey,” Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service cautioned. “Be careful.”