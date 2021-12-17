A fire in south London claimed the lives of four small children.

Four small children died in a fire that overtook their home in south London.

At around 6.55 p.m. Friday night, eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to the scene on Collingwood Road in Sutton (Thursday, December 16).

The first fire crews on the arrival were met with a massive conflagration that engulfed the entire ground floor. Firefighters rushed into the flaming building and rescued four little children.

They were given CPR right away by firefighters on the spot, and they continued to treat them as London Ambulance Service crews arrived.

All four children were rushed to the hospital, where they tragically died despite everyone’s best attempts.

All of the youngsters were believed to be under the age of five, according to sources from MyLondon.

By 8.36 p.m., the fire had been brought under control.

Police and fire fighters were seen in the area, with a large cordon reaching across the road.

Flames could also be seen bursting from one of the terraced block’s properties.

A terraced house has gone up in flames, according to an eyewitness, with over a dozen emergency cars on the scene.

“This is an occurrence that has left everyone speechless with tremendous sadness,” said London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe. My thoughts are with the children’s families and friends, as well as the entire local community and everyone else who will be affected by the fire.

“The youngsters were found inside the property by fire crews who arrived promptly. They were taken out of the house and given prompt medical attention.

“We place a high focus on the well-being of our employees who were involved in this incident, and all of them will be offered counseling as soon as possible.”